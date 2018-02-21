Ad Campaign: "Live Life Without Compromise" In Greater Des Moines (DSM USA)

National digital marketing campaign launches

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ --A national ad campaign aimed at attracting talent to Greater Des Moines (DSM) has launched.

DSM is the fastest-growing city in the Midwest in terms of population growth, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and economic development growth. DSM has been lauded for its high quality of life, impressive job opportunities and cultural amenities.

The Greater Des Moines Partnership, the region's economic and community development organization, has launched a data-driven national ad campaign that will target specific audiences across the country to get them to consider DSM as their new home to "Live Life Without Compromise."

The Partnership has produced a series of videos of residents sharing their personal stories of what they love about DSM:

Adam, DSM-based Hollywood storyboard illustrator.

" Des Moines is the best place for me because I get to do my dream job and I also get to have a great family life."

is the best place for me because I get to do my dream job and I also get to have a great family life." Megan, Owner of Peace Tree Brewing Company.

"There are not many female brewery owners and I'm really proud to be one here in Greater Des Moines ."

." Abby and Cory, two young professionals investing in homes to pay off student loans.

" Des Moines truly does have it all - whether it be your work and your career, or your involvement in the community or your passions outside of work and your interests."

truly does have it all - whether it be your work and your career, or your involvement in the community or your passions outside of work and your interests." Kimberly, engineer and STEM nonprofit founder.

"Anyone can make a difference. If you have a desire to help build a community, there's a place for you. Des Moines' secret: It's a hidden gem."

secret: It's a hidden gem." Malay, a roller derby enthusiast who appears with her wife, Talia.

" Des Moines is all about acceptance - whether that's cultural diversity, accepting of new ideas, innovations, creations and ways to do things better."

To help prospective talent find resources to move to DSM, The Partnership offers relocation packets and a job seekers sitecalled the DSM USA Career Center.

"This campaign will give people across the nation the chance to learn more about Greater Des Moines," said Kristine Thompson, Director of Marketing at The Partnership. "We have a great story to share and invite people to learn from our residents why they have chosen to grow their lives and careers here."

The campaign will also focus on business recruitment, working closely with city, county, utility, state and local economic development officials. Companies looking to expand and site selectors can learn more about available sites, recent development projects and other economic development information at growDSMUSA.com.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,100 Regional Business Members and more than 320 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobsand promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a careerand a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

Contact:

Sam Hoyle

shoyle@DSMpartnership.com

(515) 286-4919