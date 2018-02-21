Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global pressure relief devices market for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this specialized market.

Technavio's updated research report on the pressure relief devices market will cover a wide range of factors that will prove crucial to our clients and provide them with actionable insights. This report is a follow-up on Technavio's previous research on the pressure relief devices market and will focus on helping businesses align with the rapidly changing market trends and expand their market share in untapped segments. This report will also help clients in gaining a higher market share by offering valuable insights into multiple sections impacting the growth of the market across the globe.

The updated research report on the global pressure relief devices market is an integral part of Technavio's orthopedics and medical devicesportfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the orthopedics and medical devices, analyzing different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include tumor ablation, neurostimulation devices, dental hand pieces, and patient temperature management.

Pressure relief devices: market analysis

Pressure relief devices distribute a person's body weight over a large area and improve the condition of patients who are suffering from back pain and pressure ulcers. These devices play an important role in inhibiting the growth and assisting in the treatment of pressure ulcers. They help in reducing the need to turn or rotate an immobile patient by providing all-day comfort. Pressure relief devices include mattresses, mattresses overlays, and specialty beds.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Pressure relief devices can adjust the pressure according to a patient's body shape, weight, and size. Thus, they can help in the process of healing and improve the quality of life of the patient. The increase in geriatric population has been a major factor that has been contributing to the growth of the market."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key sectors

Mattresses

Mattress overlays

Specialty beds

Stretchers

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of pressure relief devices, as well as external factors and new competitors. The orthopedics and medical devices sector is evolving swiftly as these devices have been successful in improving the quality of life for millions of people every year.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

