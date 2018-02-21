

FED: Jan 30-31 FOMC Minutes show that the members added 'further' to the term 'further gradual increases' because they saw an increased likelihood that an upward trajectory of the funds rate would be appropriate. - The members saw an improvement in economic conditions since the December meeting and several said they raised their economic outlook for the near-term since the December meeting. Part of the reason was a greater impact from the tax plan than previously estimated. - Inflation remained a divided subject, with most members seeing inflation moving closer to 2% in the near-term--helped by economic conditions, tight labor markets, and the falling dollar. However, a couple of members continue to be concerned that inflation growth is softer than expected and that the FOMC should take its time when considering further hikes.