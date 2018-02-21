Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2018) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form") is pleased to announce it has completed a non-brokered private placement with accredited investors, directors and officers of Fab-Form (the "Insiders"), family members, employees, close friends and business associates by issuing a total of 702,710 common shares at $0.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of $351,355. The securities issued in the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on 14 May 2018.

Insiders purchased 143,910 shares and, accordingly, the private placement is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("Regulation 61-101"). The Insiders' participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under Regulation 61-101 in accordance with sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101.

As a result of the private placement, there are 8,500,698 common shares of Fab-Form issued and outstanding. No commissions nor finder's fees were paid to any party. Nor were any warrants or options issued with the offering which would future-dilute existing shareholders holdings.

About Fab-Form Industries Ltd.

Fab-Form designs, develops and commercializes sustainable foundations for the construction industry. The interface of building components with the ground has always be costly and inefficient. Fab-Form develops products that automate this interface.

Contact Information

Rick Fearn, CEO

rick@fab-form.com

FAB-FORM INDUSTRIES LTD., www.fab-form.com

Unit 19, 1610 Derwent Way

Delta, BC V3M 6W1

604.596.3278 Ext 101

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this news release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the size of the private placement, the use of proceeds of the private placement and the closing of the private placement.

