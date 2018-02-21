sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A1JJL2 ISIN: US98419E1082 Ticker-Symbol: 4XN 
21.02.2018 | 21:08
ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Xunlei Limited Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (XNET)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) who purchased ADSs between October 10, 2017 and January 11, 2018. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Xunlei had engaged in unlawful financial activity; (2) OneCoin was a form of disguised Initial Coin Offering; (3) Xunlei was engaged in the promotion of an Initial Miner Offering; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Xunlei's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders have until March 20, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the Class Period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/xunlei-limited?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE