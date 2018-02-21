

US TSY FUTURES: Jan FOMC minutes wording change, adding 'further' to gradual increases hammers rates. Short end enjoyed brief bid following large 2Y block buy reversed gains as long end made new session lows, curves rebounding as ylds made new multi-year highs.Latest curve update: * 2s10s +0.520, 67.189 (67.556H/61.621L); * 2s30s +1.642, 94.735 (95.455H/87.702L); * 5s30s +3.300, 53.965 (54.737H/48.966L); Current futures levels: * Mar Ultra bonds down 1-28/32 at 154-01 (153-27L/156-12H) * Mar 30-yr Bond futures down 1-10/32 at 142-18 (142-14L/144-06H) * Mar 10-yr futures down 11.5/32 at 120-04 (120-02L/120-19.5H) * Mar 5-yr futures down 5.5/32 at 114-01.25 (114-00.25L/114-08.75H) * Mar 2-yr futures down .75/32 at 106-15 (106-14.5L/106-16.5H)