CEO Itzik Amiel to Offer Seven Magical Strategies to Boost Customer Engagement at the 12th Annual Customer Contact, Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive Mindxchange

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Renowned speaker Itzik Amiel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Power Networking Academy, will beleading a key session, The Power of Authentic Connections in Life and Business:Seven Magical Strategies to Boost Customer Engagement,at the12th Annual Customer Contact, Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive Mindxchange. This year's event will take place between the 11th and 13th June 2018 at Clontarf Castle Hotel in Dublin.

Amiel will draw upon his research and extensive experience to sharebest practices for creating genuine connections with customers. The inspiring speaker believes that the key to a successful customer engagement strategy is to develop an engaging customer experience and to truly connect with and think like your customers. He will provide insights into pragmatic ways to build these strong and immediate bonds, and will also share little-known, authentic methods of accelerating key conversations and influencing customer outcomes.

The event will also feature a panel discussion themed around Real World Techniques for Conquering Root Cause across the Enterprise. Customer contact leadersincluding Jan Smets, Director Retail and Customer Care, bpost; Phil Purdy, Customer and Client Services Manager, Europe, Travelzoo; and Elyette Roux, Vice President Customer Experience & Digital Innovation, Schneider Electric, will examine root causes and share how to work internally across the enterprise to effect change. They will discuss how to close silos and work as a global team, while providing strategies for making operations, logistics, marketing, back office employees and others aware of the impact of resolving root causes across the customer lifetime.

Michael O. "Coop" Cooper, Founder of Innovators + Influencers, will be presenting on the theme of Being a Better Leader: Keep People Focused, Energised, Productive and Profitable. Cooper will explain why a fast-changing business environment requires even more leadership skills than ever. He will share his perspectives on why Adaptive Leadership builds the required skills to thrive in this constantly changing environment. Cooper will give participants the tools to address the baggage holding their team back, explain how to build stronger relationships, and provide guidelines for harnessing the talents of the team and developing the mindset of a more effective, Adaptive Leader.

The highly interactive event will offer contact centre and customer experience executives the opportunity to benefit from:

Truly innovative case studies and best practices

Dynamic collaboration zones fostering disruptive and transformational thinking

Networking and discussion opportunities with leading peers and professionals inthe customer contact industry

