

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish-owned streaming TV service Sling TV now has 2.21 million subscribers at the end of the fourth quarter, the company announced on Wednesday.



It is for the first time that Dish has revealed its DISH TV and Sling TV subscribers separately within the total population of Pay-TV subscribers.



The numbers makes Sling TV the market leader, ahead of rivals like AT&T's old DirecTV Now, which announced 1 million subscribers back in December 2017. Sony's PlayStation Vue had reported 455,000 subscribers in December, while Hulu has about 450,000 customers.



According to TechCrunch, Dish also detailed Sling TV's growth in its 10-K filing, reporting it had 623,000 subscribers in its first year of service, which grew to 1.5 million by 2016, and 2.212 million by year-end 2017.



Meanwhile, Dish TV reported 11.030 million DISH TV subscribers.



