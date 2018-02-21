Strategic partnership to leverage digital and hardware technology to drive productivity on construction sites

Mobile field management platform Fieldwire announces its strategic partnership with Hilti Group, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of construction technology. As part of this partnership, Hilti has made an undisclosed strategic investment into Fieldwire and joins the Fieldwire board.

"Fieldwire's approach to jobsite productivity stands out in the construction tech scene and aligns very well with Hilti's mission," said Joerg Kampmeyer, Member of the Executive Board and CFO at Hilti. "We were impressed by Fieldwire's leadership, and our investment in the company is a first step in establishing a long-standing strategic partnership."

In recent years, Hilti has made major efforts to digitize the construction industry with software solutions for e.g. planning and designing fastening and firestop solutions, bringing BIM to field or for asset management. Hilti is also connecting construction professionals with its experts through platforms like "Ask.Hilti.com."

While digital has already revolutionized construction planning and design, the focus is now shifting towards disrupting the way people work on jobsites. Fieldwire's partnership with Hilti will further shift focus to workers in the field with the goal of empowering them to do their best work.

The typical construction worker spends only 30 percent of their time on actual construction work, with the other 70 percent spent on coordination and communication. Fieldwire's construction management software gives that time back to those in the field by enabling them to capture, organize and access information such as up-to-date drawings and files using a mobile device on- and offline. Fieldwire has saved its users an average of 20 hours a month on more than 200,000 projects worldwide, including the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA, and Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in New York City. However, the partnership with Hilti will combine Fieldwire's digital offering with the tools used on the construction site such as Hilti's line of Rangemeters, making it more easily accessible and adding additional value for the user.

"Hilti has established itself as a leader in construction technology for the better part of a century, and we are honored to not only receive their investment in a software startup, but to embark on this strategic partnership with them," said Yves Frinault, co-founder and CEO of Fieldwire. "This partnership is yet another sign of the increasing role of digital technology in the construction industry, and we are excited to lead the charge into the future with Hilti."

By integrating the digital frontier with the analog tradition, the two companies seek to empower construction workers by creating an end-to-end experience on the field.

About Fieldwire

Fieldwire is a field management platform that powers over 200,000 construction projects in the world. With its easy-to-use mobile application, Fieldwire connects workers in the field with their counterparts in the office, enabling efficient task management and real-time collaboration. Fieldwire was founded in San Francisco in 2013 around a core team of construction and software engineers from Stanford, Berkeley and MIT. The company is backed by top venture capital firms including Bloomberg Beta, Trinity Ventures, Formation 8 and Brick and Mortar Ventures.

About Hilti Group

The Hilti Group supplies the worldwide construction industry with technologically leading products, systems, software and services that provide construction professionals with innovative solutions and superior added value. The Group employs more than 26,000 team members in over 120 countries who passionately create enthusiastic customers and build a better future. Hilti generated annual sales of CHF 5.1 billion in 2017. Hilti's corporate culture is based on integrity, teamwork, commitment and the courage to embrace change. The headquarters of the Hilti Group are located in Schaan, Liechtenstein.

