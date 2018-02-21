Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global ZigBee STB market for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous ZigBee STB research, which comprises multiple segments that provide the client with a better understanding of consumer behavior and buying patterns across different regions of the globe. Technavio's analysts aim at accurately forecasting the growth rate of the ZigBee STB market using both quantitative and qualitative analysis. The report also offers a complete review of the market's driving factors, trends, challenges, and competitive scenario.

The updated research report on the global ZigBee STB market is an integral part of Technavio's consumer electronics portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the consumer electronics sector, analyzing different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include set-top boxes, home audio equipment, Bluetooth headsets, and digital cameras.

ZigBee STB: market overview

ZigBee STBs comes with a ZigBee RF4CE standard chip which is used as a replacement for IR technology in remote controls. ZigBee technology is now able to offer STBs, which enables it to become the centerpiece of smart homes owing to the development of multi-protocol ICs. Bundled services offered by service providers is one of the key trending factors in the ZigBee STB market.

In the previous report, a senior analyst at Technavio stated, "ZigBee STB technology offers advanced remote control functionalities, which include gesture, motion, and touch control, and removes line-of-sight limitations. One of the major factors driving the ZigBee STB market is low power consumption."

Topics covered in the previous report include the following:

Key regions

North America

APAC

Europe

ROW

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of ZigBee STB, as well as external factors and new competitors. The consumer electronicssector evolves swiftly, and so does Technavio.

