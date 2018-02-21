The "Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market is poised for strong growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include huge investments in R&D and rising trend towards the preference of renewable sources of energy over conventional sources.
Based on product, market is segmented into polycrystalline, thin films pv cells and monocrystalline.
Depending on shelf life, market is divided into normal loss and early loss.
On the basis of process, market is classified into laser, thermal and mechanical.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Product
5 Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Shelf Life
6 Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Process
7 Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Suzhou Shangyunda Electronics Ltd
- Silcontel
- Rinovasol
- REMA PV Systems
- Reiling Glass Recycling
- PV Recycling, LLC
- IG Solar Private Ltd
- First Solar
- Envaris
- Eiki Shoji Ltd
- ECS Refining, LLC
- Darfon Electronics Corporation
- Chaoqiang Silicon Material
- Cellnex Energy Ltd
- Canadian Solar
