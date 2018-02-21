The "Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Solar Panel Recycling Market is poised for strong growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include huge investments in R&D and rising trend towards the preference of renewable sources of energy over conventional sources.

Based on product, market is segmented into polycrystalline, thin films pv cells and monocrystalline.

Depending on shelf life, market is divided into normal loss and early loss.

On the basis of process, market is classified into laser, thermal and mechanical.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Product

5 Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Shelf Life

6 Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Process

7 Solar Panel Recycling Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

Suzhou Shangyunda Electronics Ltd

Silcontel

Rinovasol

REMA PV Systems

Reiling Glass Recycling

PV Recycling, LLC

IG Solar Private Ltd

First Solar

Envaris

Eiki Shoji Ltd

ECS Refining, LLC

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Chaoqiang Silicon Material

Cellnex Energy Ltd

Canadian Solar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qcfj7m/2018_global_solar?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221006395/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Recycling and Recycled Materials, Photovoltaics