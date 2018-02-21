

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $29.63 million, or $1.31 per share. This was higher than $16.08 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 32.1% to $50.46 million. This was up from $38.19 million last year.



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $29.63 Mln. vs. $16.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 84.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 77.0% -Revenue (Q4): $50.46 Mln vs. $38.19 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 32.1%



