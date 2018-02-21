Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the human growth hormone market in the US for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous research report on the human growth hormone market in the US, offering an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape, detailed understanding of the latest trends and drivers, and new insights for the forecast period.

The updated research report on the human growth hormone market in the US is an integral part of Technavio's cardiovascular and metabolic disorders portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on cardiovascular and metabolic disorder treatment market, analyzing different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis drugs, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Human growth hormone market in the US: market analysis and forecast

Human growth hormone, also known as somatotropin, is a peptide with 191 amino acids and 2 sulfhydryl bridges. It is produced by the anterior pituitary, and it is required to attain normal size for children and adolescents. It also has major effects on lipid and carbohydrate metabolism of an individual.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Growth hormone deficiency can occur due to damage to the pituitary or the hypothalamus gland, or it can be acquired genetically. Some of the signs of growth hormone deficiency are adiposity, short stature, and hypoglycemia. The effects of human growth hormone are mainly mediated by IGF-1 and IGF-2. There are two forms of recombinant human growth hormone approved in the market: Somatropin and Somatrem."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key areas

Childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency

Adult-onset growth hormone deficiency

Other features

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of human growth hormones, as well as external factors and new competitors. The cardiovascular and metabolic disordersmarket is characterized by an increased focus on the development of innovative compounds for new targets to preserve or restore the physiological functions of patients.

