Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I CFO to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

O-I CFO to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch

2018 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference



PERRYSBURG, Ohio (Feb. 21, 2018) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that the Company will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

O-I Chief Financial Officer Jan Bertsch will present at 10:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/agriculture2018/id04105171552.cfm (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.veracast.com%2Fwebcasts%2Fbaml%2Fagriculture2018%2Fid04105171552.cfm&data=01%7C01%7CAlexandra.Sekpeh%40o-i.com%7C9466079d7dda4abf3bb908d573b35294%7Caf0ee3430c8042beaeacd688e63ecf48%7C0&sdata=xACef%2FSNWf59uDGcamZqfWVQ%2FzD4JitPHdt%2BTTsW9ro%3D&reserved=0)

The replay from the conference will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived through this link for 90 days.

Slides from Jan's presentation will be posted on the company's website, http://www.o-i.com/investors/ (http://www.o-i.com/investors/) , before the market opens on Feb. 28.

About O-I

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.9 billion in 2017 and employs more than 26,500 people at 78 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com (http://www.o-i.com/).





