

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $215.31 million, or $0.76 per share. This was up from $192.96 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $310.65 million. This was up from $287.84 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $215.31 Mln. vs. $192.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.3% -Revenue (Q4): $310.65 Mln vs. $287.84 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.9%



