

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Life Storage Inc. (LSI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $62.28 million, or $1.34 per share. This was higher than $60.70 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 99.9% to $133.08 million. This was down from $128.68 billion last year.



Life Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $62.28 Mln. vs. $60.70 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -Revenue (Q4): $133.08 Mln vs. $128.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -99.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX