Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Glass Bottles and Containers Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the packaging and labeling industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of glass bottles and containers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global glass bottles and containers market is experiencing a high demand from the alcoholic beverages segment owing to the rise in consumption of wines and beers in emerging economies," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Since glass bottles are chemically inert there is a high demand for glass bottles and containers from the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market:

Growing demand for single-serving glass bottles

Implementation of 3D printing in glass bottles and containers manufacturing

Increasing demand for customized bottles and containers

Growing demand for single-serving glass bottles:

The supply market has registered a strong surge in demand for single-serving glass bottles, over the past few years. This demand can be attributed to their increased usage in the alcohol industry. Also, the shift in consumer preference toward single serving drink bottles due to factors such as the need to prevent food wastage and the emergence of on the go lifestyle will lead to high demand for single-serving glass bottles during the forecast period. Moreover, the adoption of single-serving glass bottles allows buyers to adopt packaging methods that meet the end-consumers' expectations and preferences.

Implementation of 3D printing in glass bottles and containers manufacturing:

3D printing techniques are widely used in the glass bottles and containers industry. It is used in manufacturing intricate shapes and designs, as it offers high precision, enables manufacturers to improve the mechanical strength of glass containers, improves internal pressure as well as axial compressive power due to its high accuracy of manufacturing and multi-layered silica formation capabilities. Such techniques ensure that the buyers have access to glass bottles and containers with complex designs and shapes.

Increasing demand for customized bottles and containers:

Among the buyers in this market space, there is a high demand for suppliers that can provide customized solutions for glass containers and bottles. Customization enables buyers to enhance their brand identity through product differentiation, which is essential to sustain in this highly fragmented market. Buyers demand customization on aspects such as shape and design, color, weight, and fragility to market their products better. This is because of the growing need to procure glass bottles and containers that suit their marketing goals.

