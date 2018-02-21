

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $19.5 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $17.8 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $266.21 million. This was up from $239.51 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $19.5 Mln. vs. $17.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q4): $266.21 Mln vs. $239.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.1%



