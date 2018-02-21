GPRO EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving GoPro, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 12, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased GoPro, Inc. ("GoPro") (NASDAQ: GPRO) securities between August 4, 2017 and January 5, 2018 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/gopro-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the market prospects for Karma were untenable due to margin challenges in an extremely competitive aerial market and a hostile regulatory environment in Europe and the United States; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On January 8, 2018, GoPro announced it will reduce its global workforce by 20% and is exiting the drone market "after selling its remaining Karma inventory."

If you suffered a loss in GoPro, you have until March 12, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/gopro-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

