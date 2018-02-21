The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Capitala Finance Corp. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 26, 2018 (CPTA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) who purchased shares between January 4, 2016 and August 7, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Capitala Investment Advisors had been losing professional talent in both underwriting and portfolio management due to the waiving of its incentive fee; (2) such loss of talent negatively impacted the quality of the Company's investment portfolio; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until February 26, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/capitala-finance-corp?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm