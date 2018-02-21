

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $538.5 million, or $3.42 per share. This was higher than $67.6 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 17.9% to $906.4 million. This was down from $1103.4 million last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $538.5 Mln. vs. $67.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 696.6% -EPS (Q4): $3.42 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 677.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $906.4 Mln vs. $1103.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -17.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.15 and $1.3



