

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $24.68 million, or $0.53 per share. This was lower than $32.45 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $571.82 million. This was down from $603.15 million last year.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance:



