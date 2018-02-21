

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) announced that Raj Nair, executive vice president and president, North America, is departing from the company effective immediately. The decision follows a recent internal investigation into reports of inappropriate behavior. The review determined certain behavior by Nair was inconsistent with the company's code of conduct.



Nair has been president of Ford North America since June 1, 2017. Prior to that, he served as Ford's head of global product development and chief technical officer.



'I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the company and I have always espoused,' Said Nair.



Ford CEO Jim Hackett said: 'Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX