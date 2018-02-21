

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $38 million, or $0.45 per share. This was up from $13 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $2.02 billion. This was up from $1.88 billion last year.



Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $38 Mln. vs. $13 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 192.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 200% -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q4): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 - $3.75 Full year revenue guidance: $9200 - $9450 Mln



