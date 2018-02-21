Tough new data protection laws are coming are you prepared? Reviewing your data protection strategy in 2018, a new white paper published today by DocsCorp, challenges readers to assess their readiness to comply with rigorous upcoming data protection standards affecting businesses in Europe, the Americas and Australia.

DocsCorp contends that organizations around the world will be affected by new data laws. The UK's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) goes into force in May 2018. Australia's new, sweeping National Data Breach (NDB) notification laws already require all businesses to report data breaches. In the United States, many individual states have passed their own data protection laws, and the US federal government has proposed the nationwide Data Security and Breach Notification Act, currently under congressional review.

A main focus of GDPR is "Privacy by Design and Default," which recommends preventative action before breaches occur rather than coping with damages and penalties afterward. More than half of data breach incidents stem from users accidentally sending emails to the wrong recipient, or mistakenly sending a sensitive document to an unintended person. Security risks lurk in every click.

So how can you stop accidental data leaks from happening over email, before the email is sent (i.e. before damage is done)? Most data breaches can be avoided by implementing new technology solutions.

Without slowing down workflow, new solutions can automatically check emails before they leave the Outbox, prompting the user to confirm the recipient and information attached are intentional. Also, document metadata cleaners ensure all sensitive embedded material is removed before sending. Human error is inevitable but, with the right technology systems in place, it need not threaten a company's reputation or impact its bottom line.

