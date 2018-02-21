

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vasco Data Security International (VDSI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $5.74 million, or $0.14 per share. This was down from $6.33 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $54.51 million. This was up from $47.60 million last year.



Vasco Data Security International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $5.74 Mln. vs. $6.33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $0.16 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.5% -Revenue (Q4): $54.51 Mln vs. $47.60 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.5%



