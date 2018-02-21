

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $52.14 million, or $2.91 per share. This was lower than $87.47 million, or $4.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 21.4% to $522.26 million. This was down from $664.33 million last year.



Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $52.14 Mln. vs. $87.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -40.4% -EPS (Q4): $2.91 vs. $4.59 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -36.6% -Revenue (Q4): $522.26 Mln vs. $664.33 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -21.4%



