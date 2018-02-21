Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that a person discharging managerial responsibilities has made an amendment to a previously filed notification regarding the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
ANNEX
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Scott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Amendment to 19 January 2017 PDMR Notification, reference
|3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|a)
|Name
|TechnipFMC plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier Code
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|a)
|
Description of the financial
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip
|c)
|Currency
|USD
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price: N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange
Volume: 104,124
|e)
| Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|16 January 2017
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside the Trading Venue
