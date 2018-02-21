Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that a person discharging managerial responsibilities has made an amendment to a previously filed notification regarding the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Scott 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Amendment to 19 January 2017 PDMR Notification, reference

00010900. The initial notification reported 104,109 shares when

104,124 were granted as a result of the merger of Technip S.A. with

and into TechnipFMC plc. 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Exchange of shares as a result of the merger of Technip

S.A. with and into TechnipFMC plc c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: N/A the shares were transferred as a result of an exchange

of shares at an exchange ratio of 1 FMC Technologies share for

each TechnipFMC share. Volume: 104,124 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 16 January 2017 g) Place of the transaction Outside the Trading Venue

