Earth Day 2018 Aims to End Plastic Pollution

Earth Day Network Announces Focus of 2018 Global Earth Day

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Earth Day Network, the organization that leads Earth Dayworldwide, today announced that Earth Day 2018 will focus on mobilizing the world to End Plastic Pollution, including creating support for a global effort to eliminate single use plastics along with uniform regulation for the disposal of plastics. EDN will educatemillions of peopleaboutthe health and other risks associated with the use and disposal of plastics, including pollution of our oceans, water, and wildlife,and about thegrowing body of evidence that decomposing plastics are creating seriousglobalhealth problems.

From poisoning and injuring marine life to the ubiquitous presence of plastics in our food to disrupting human hormones and causing major life-threatening diseases and early puberty, the exponential growth of plastics is threateningour planet's survival. EDN has built a multi-year campaigntoEnd Plastic Pollution. Our goals include ending single use plastics, promoting alternatives to fossil fuel-based materials, promoting 100 percent recycling of plastics, corporate and government accountability andchanging human behavior concerning plastics.

"There is a growing tidal wave of interest in ending plastic pollution and some countries and governments are already in the vanguard. Earth Day Network believes we can turn that tidal wave into a permanent solution to plastics pollution," said Kathleen Rogers, President of EDN.

EDN's End Plastic Pollution campaignincludesfour major components:

Leading a grassroots movement to support the adoption of a global framework to regulate plastic pollution;

Educating, mobilizing and activating citizens across the globe to demand that governments and corporations control and clean up plastic pollution;

Educating people worldwide to take personal responsibility for plastic pollution by choosing to reject, reduce, reuse and recycle plastics, and

Promoting local government regulatory and other efforts to tackle plastic pollution.

Earth Day Network will leverage the platform of Earth Day and the growinginterest in the50th Anniversary of Earth Day in 2020as a catalyst for global action.

"We will mobilize our global network of NGOs,grassroots organizations, campus youth, mayors and other local elected leaders, faith leaders, artists and athletes, and students and teachers to build a world of educated consumers, voters and activists of all ages who understand the environmental, climate and health consequences of using plastic," said Rogers.

Contact: Sara Isacson

202-518-0044