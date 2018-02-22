Flash Networks: 35% of Mobile Internet Consumers in Emerging Markets Would Switch Operators for "Unlimited Video"

BARCELONA, Spain, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Survey results highlight subscribers growing concern around "Data Drain," massive interest in 4G speed

Flash Networks, the leading provider of mobile Internet optimization, security, and monetization solutions today shared the results of its Emerging Markets Mobile data survey. The survey looks at how users in emerging markets consume mobile data, including how they budget for data, their mobile video viewing habits, and their concerns around moving to 4G networks.

"Data Drain," the consequence of users consuming all their data before a pre-paid plan is up, is one of the top concerns, the survey found. 75% of survey respondents have experienced a "Data Drain" situation, forcing users to either add more data to their plan or seek out WiFi.

The survey also found that while mobile consumers in emerging markets are keen to watch video, they are very concerned about the impact of video usage on their monthly data budget. Whereas 56% of respondents regularly watch video over mobile data, 82% of mobile internet subscribers would be interested in an "unlimited video" data saver plan that would restrict their video resolution to 480p but extend their data bundle. Users, the survey found, perceive very little difference in video resolution.

"In our experience, when competing operators are evenly matched in terms of coverage and speed, the battle shifts very quickly to data plan flexibility," said Dror Shlomo, VP Product at Flash Networks. "Consumers in these markets are extremely knowledgeable and meticulous when it comes to how they chose their operator and the survey results clearly demonstrate a willingness to shift operators for the right data plan."

Key findings include:

81% of mobile data consumers spend less than $25 on prepaid mobile data per month

on prepaid mobile data per month 75% of subscribers said that their pre-paid data bundle does not last them for the duration of the billing period

53% of respondents with 4G compatible devices continue to use 3G networks to save data

56% of consumers regularly watch video using mobile data, with 14% watching at least 2 hours a week

78% of consumers feel that video ads and applications with autoplay videos are eating into their data bundles

82% of respondents would be interested in a data saver plan that would optimize video to 480p in order to extend the life of their data plan

Flash Networks will be sharing comprehensive survey results at Mobile World Congress 2018, taking place in Barcelona from February 27 through March 2, at their booth in Hall 2 Stand 2E50.

About Flash Networks

Flash Networks is a leading provider of virtual optimization, security and monetization solutions that enable operators to improve RAN spectral efficiency, boost network speed, optimize video and web traffic, generate over-the-top revenues and secure the mobile Internet for subscribers and devices.

With offices in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Flash Networks services hundreds of millions of subscribers daily at leading global carriers. For more information, visithttp://www.flashnetworks.com.

Media Contact:

Ireen Klein

Flash Networks

Phone: +972-9-958-0666

ireenk@flashnetworks.com