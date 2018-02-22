Robert Parker Wine Advocate's 2015 Bordeaux Report Declares "Something For Everyone"

The essential guide for wine connoisseurs launched by the world's leading consumer wine guide celebrates the best Bordeaux vintage since 2010 with three 100-pointers, marking the debut of Lisa Perrotti-Brown MW as Robert Parker Wine Advocate's new Bordeaux Reviewer

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you are seeking investment opportunities or are an avid collector interested in the best values, the wait is over for the definitive consumer report on Bordeaux's 2015 vintage. Robert Parker Wine Advocate, nowRobertParker.com, is the world's largest independent and most comprehensive fine wine database, with more than 350,000 tasting notes available online and 30,000 new notes added yearly. This year, the annual report arrives one week ahead of schedule to aid wine connoisseurs in making informed buying decisions just as the major wines are beginning to hit markets around the world. The report reviews more than 500 wines, across the sprawling region.

"My exceptional confidence in Lisa's impeccable palate, work ethic, integrity, writing and communication skills, are all reflected and reinforced in this comprehensive report where the 2015s from Bordeaux come alive in her notes as she expertly analyses this strong vintage, the finest for the region since 2010. She is the go-to source for accurate, reliable, and sensible Bordeaux critiques," commented Robert M. Parker Jr., Founder of The Wine Advocate.

RobertParker.com-- the largest team of full-time professional reviewers led by a strong leader

With over 40 years of experience, RobertParker.com is led by editor-in-chief Lisa Perrotti-Brown, a Master of Wine since 2008. Bringing more than 25 years of wine experience across five countries to her debut as Bordeaux Reviewer, she is the first female Bordeaux Reviewer at the publication. The iconic position was first created by Mr. Parker, who established The Wine Advocate in 1978 and continued reviewing Bordeaux until 2013. Perrotti-Brown is the one of nine full-time reviewers for the seminal publication, and in addition to Bordeaux covers Napa Valley, Sonoma County and Oregon.

Perrotti-Brown brings a fresh perspective and unique insights into understanding wine quality, and her incisive writing and incorporation of personal tasting notes will no doubt make major buying decisions easier for consumers. She says, "If readers are buying Bordeaux with the intention of eventually savoring and treasuring the wines, I cannot stress enough how important it is to look beyond the score and read the tasting note. I work incredibly hard to accurately describe the styles and, in the best cases where it applies, the signature personalities of wines to ensure that readers will understand how the wine will taste and if that taste suits their palate or occasion."

Highlights of the 2015 Bordeaux Report

Titled "Something for Everyone", the report singles out three stellar 100-point wines and 40 great value bargains, while also noting the wonderfully heterogeneous styles across Bordeaux's many communes. Comments Perrotti-Brown, "I don't need to tell readers how incredibly varied Bordeaux wines are. They are especially so in 2015." As for the smaller number of "perfect" 100-point wines than other critics have issued for this vintage, she adds, "RobertParker.com remains an unbiased, critical publication that staunchly resists the modern practice of score inflation for the sake of sensationalism, frequency of trade quoting or pandering to the financial considerations of sponsored publications."

Value is the buzzword for the 2015 vintage, with particular focus on Fronsac, Saint Emilion (especially Grand Cru level), Pomerol and their satellites as well as Pessac-Léognan. Perrotti-Brown notes, "Apart from the fact that these appellations enjoyed a pretty much ideal growing season, it is clear that they have not been sitting on their laurels in recent years, and the amount of effort they have invested to up their games truly shines like a beacon this year. Consumers, sommeliers, restaurateurs and beverage directors around the world should have a field day purchasing 2015 wines from these areas at very reasonable prices and in abundance."

As the most widely referred guide to fine wine, the 2015 Bordeaux Report's ripple effect will be keenly felt by professionals in the wine trade. Says Tim Doe of Farr Vintners, "For serious fine wine collectors throughout the world, Robert Parker Wine Advocate remains an extremely important resource for buying recommendations.Our clients count on that."

To further assist readers in their buying decisions, the highest scoring red collectables are broken down into three major style categories:

Medium-bodied, elegant and refreshing

Medium to full-bodied, bold and multilayered

Full-bodied, rich and powerful

The three 100-point wines are:



Petrus

Chateau Haut-Brion

Chateau Cheval Blanc



For more details about the report, please view the introduction by Lisa Perrotti Brown here. Robert Parker Wine Advocate's 2015 Bordeaux Report is out now, at https://www.robertparker.com/articles/FH27snJ7rxyniWqTY

About Robert Parker Wine Advocate

For more than 40 years, The Wine Advocate, and later RobertParker.com, has been the global leader and independent consumer's guide to fine wine. The brand was established by world-famous Robert M. Parker, Jr., the only critic in any field to receive the highest Presidential honour from three countries - France, Italy and Spain. Robert Parker Wine Advocate provides a wealth of information to its subscribers, including a searchable database of more than 350,000 professional wine ratings and reviews plus articles, videos, daily news content, online retail availability and pricing, an active, professionally moderated bulletin board, a mobile app for easy access to the comprehensive online database of reviews, and much more.

In 2016, Robert Parker Wine Advocate partnered with Michelin to launch MICHELIN guides in Asia and the U.S. markets. It provides full support in the form of a digital platform, a series of exclusive dining events and editorial support to increase the footprint of the MICHELIN guide.

About Lisa Perrotti-Brown

Born and raised in the U.S., Lisa's wine career began in the UK (London) wine trade, where she rose through sales, marketing and business development roles for wine companies large and small. She moved to Tokyo in 2002, heading the purchasing department for one of Japan's top fine wine importers. In 2008, Lisa moved to Singapore, achieved her Master of Wine qualification and began working for Robert Parker's Wine Advocate / RobertParker.com. In 2013, she became the Editor-in-Chief for The Wine Advocate and its associated publications. In April 2015, Lisa's first wine book, "Taste Like a Wine Critic: A Guide to Understanding Wine Quality" was published. In June 2015, Lisa moved to Napa, California, where she set up a new U.S. office for Robert Parker Wine Advocate. She currently lives in Napa, managing the U.S. office of Robert Parker Wine Advocate as Editor-in-Chief and the publication's Reviewer for Napa, Sonoma, Oregon and Bordeaux.

For more information, visit www.RobertParker.com.