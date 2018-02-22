

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the long Lunar New Year break, the China stock market had moved higher in three straight sessions, climbing more than 70 points or 2.3 percent along the way. Off since February 14, the Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,200-point plateau - and it's expected to move higher again on Thursday as it catches up on missed positive sentiment.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to weak economic data and a decline in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses ended in the red - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Feb. 14 following gains from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index picked up 14.20 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 3,199.16 after trading between 3,171.38 and 3,203.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index collected 8.32 points or 0.48 percent to end at 1,739.15.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.23 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.18 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.47 percent, PetroChina perked 0.25 percent, China Vanke climbed 1.34 percent, China Life dropped 1.17 percent and Ping An Insurance advanced 2.79 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were higher for much of Wednesday's trade before heading south in the late afternoon and ending in the red.



The Dow shed 166.97 points or 0.67 percent to 24,797.78, while the NASDAQ lost 16.08 points or 0.22 percent to 7,218.23 and the S&P 500 fell 14.93 points or 0.55 percent to 2,701.33.



The early support came as markets reacted positively to news from the Federal Reserve, which is on track to raise interest rates only gradually over the course of the year, according to the minutes of the central bank's most recent meeting.



In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said that existing home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a steep drop in January.



Crude oil futures inched lower Wednesday as traders locked in profits from oil's recent rally. WTI light sweet oil was down 11 cents to $61.68 barrel.



