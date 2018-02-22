Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 22/02/2018 / 09:56 UTC+8 Tutor Ninja's NTOK Confirms $3 Million Presale and Announces _Tokenizing Talents_ Concept for Blockchain Platform On February 16, 2018, Tutor Ninja, a private tutoring operator, held a meeting with the token holders and NTOK ecosystem partners, who backed the $3 million presale of tokens and approved the _tokenizing talents_ blockchain platform concept. The public token sale will start on March 1st, 2018, as planned. "By the middle of the presale, we have already received the equivalent of approximately $3 million in crypto and fiat coin amounts," comments Max Shekhovtsov, Tutor Ninja's CFO and co-founder. "Among NTOK's early supporters is the Genezis crypto fund and such famous entrepreneurs as the founders of auto.ru and headhunter.ru. After holding dozens of meetings, 10 funds have now purchased our tokens and four more have expressed their soft commitment." The recently appointed Tutor Ninja CEO and the NTOK product leader Anton Mishin says: "The goal of the token sale is to collect the equivalent of $15 million, which, as we stated in our White Paper, will be used to finalize the NTOK product development and promote the product in its target markets. We are also hoping that it will help attract new users to our platform, which will fuel the platform's organic growth in the years to come. Another vital benefit we are looking to obtain via the ICO is creating the Tutor Ninja's NTOK brand awareness." The company's strategy is to enter new regions and become a true global business over the next 2-3 years. It is envisioned that the massive expansion will be driven by its sought-after product accessible via a user-friendly interface. The platform's complete transparency and fairness to all users will be ensured by the innovative blockchain technology at the heart of the project. "We have agreed with the largest token holders that the development of NTOK will progress from our original concept of an educational online aggregator to _tokenizing talents_, an infrastructure project that will track and reward private tutors and NTOK ecosystem partners for their services, and introduce token ownership for every participant of the ecosystem," Mishin adds. The NTOK X ecosystem for tokenizing talents will transform Tutor Ninja, a private tutoring operator serving thousands of users, into a three-level blockchain infrastructure for online education. The NTOK tokenization platform concept includes online schools, an online aggregator of private tutor services, and the services of tutors and NTOK ecosystem partners. The company confirms its international expansion plans, and envisages South Korea, Japan and China as its primary target regions. The strategy for market entry is based on interaction with mature partners already engaged in similar business pursuits. Foreign customers and partners are also expected to become token holders. "The partners of the NTOK ecosystem, such as providers of content and educational services, have already expressed their enthusiasm, and by maintaining the NTOK project's focus we are well on our way to advancing and extending the online education infrastructure," summarizes Anton Mishin. For more information on Tutor Ninja and its ICO please visit https://ntok.io [1]. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BIOULOCCFS [2] Document title: Tutor Ninja's NTOK Confirms $3 Million Presale and Announces Tokenizing Talents Concept for Blockchain Platform 22/02/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=937e1998a221e027ef2bf6d113153c38&application_id=656609&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2fd68902176d48bcb5a4babb11ba9601&application_id=656609&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

