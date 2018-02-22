

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street after the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting and as a stronger yen dragged shares of exporters lower.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 272.72 points or 1.24 percent to 21,698.09, off a low of 21,626.85 earlier.



The major exporters are weak on a stronger yen. Sony and Panasonic are declining more than 1 percent each, while Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are losing almost 2 percent each. SoftBank is declining more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is lower by almost 1 percent and Honda is losing almost 2 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are down more than 1 percent each. In the oil space, Inpex is down more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is losing 3 percent after crude oil prices edged lower overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Otsuka Holdings is rising more than 3 percent, while Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is adding more than 1 percent.



On the flip side, Ricoh is losing more than 5 percent, while Nisshin Steel and Kajima Corp. are declining more than 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 107 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed firmly in negative territory on Wednesday after the minutes of the Fed's January meeting indicated the central bank still plans to raise interest rates three times in 2018. The Fed raised its projection for inflation from anemic levels, saying that core personal consumption expenditure index 'would rise notably faster this year' from its 1.5 percent rate in December.



The Dow slid 166.97 points or 0.7 percent to 24,797.78, the Nasdaq dipped 16.08 points or 0.2 percent to 7,218.23 and the S&P 500 fell 14.93 points or 0.6 percent to 2,701.33.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures inched lower Wednesday as traders locked in profits from oil's recent rally. WTI crude dipped $0.11 to $61.68 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



