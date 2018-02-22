Vertiv Receives 2 Prestigious Titles at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Vertiv was awarded two prestigious recognitions, the 2017 Asia-Pacific Data Center Integrated Power Infrastructure Growth Excellence Leadership Award and the 2017 Asia-Pacific DC Power Systems Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership award, at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet, held at the Shangri-La Singapore on 4 October 2017.

"In a highly challenging and competitive market, Vertiv's alignment of vision with the underlying need of its customers has enabled it to deliver power solutions with impeccable quality and customer service, translating into strong growth in the region," said Viswesh Vancheeshwar, Senior Research Analyst for Energy & Environment, Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific.

He continued, "Vertiv's expansive and fast-evolving data center integrated power infrastructure product portfolio has also enabled it to innovatively customize its power infrastructure solutions, integrating IT and physical infrastructure seamlessly."

"We are honored and delighted to be given these awards by Frost & Sullivan in Asia; they are truly a testament to the hard work done by our team to successfully complete the transition to Vertiv while enhancing our customer focus and agility," said Anand Sanghi, president of Vertiv in Asia. "Technology megatrends are driving our customers to rethink how they design, deploy, service and manage their critical infrastructure be it hyperscale datacenters or core telecom networks or the edge of the network. These awards reflect our unwavering dedication to innovation and commitment to staying ahead of the evolving needs of our customers."

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Vertiv

Vertiv designs, builds and services critical infrastructure that enables vital applications for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities. Formerly Emerson Network Power, Vertiv supports today's growing mobile and cloud computing markets with a portfolio of power, thermal and infrastructure management solutions including the Chloride Liebert NetSure' and Trellis' brands. Sales in fiscal 2016 were $4.4billion. For more information, visit VertivCo.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion

