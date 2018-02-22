

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Four carmakers will voluntarily recall over 53,000 vehicles in South Korea due to faulty parts, the transport ministry reportedly said.



The four carmakers -- Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz, Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. -- plan to recall 42 different models, totaling 53,719 vehicles, Yonhap qouted the ministry as saying.



The models include Hyundai Motor's Santa Fe SUV, Mercedes-Benz's entry-level C200 sedan, Toyota Motor's Sienna minivan and Honda Motor's Crosstour crossover.



The problems include a faulty steering wheel assembly in the Hyundai Santa Fe, malfunctioning air bags in Mercedes-Benz's C200 and a faulty airbag inflator in Toyota's Sienna.



