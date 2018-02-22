SINGAPORE, Feb 22, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Sanli Environmental Limited ("Sanli" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), an environmental engineering company with more than ten years of experience and over 1,000 completed projects in the field of water and waste management under its belt, has announced that it has secured four new Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") contracts ("Contracts") worth a total of S$18.1 million, bringing the Group's order book to S$121.3 million.The Contracts secured are projects from the public sector and involve the replacement and enhancement of high tension electrical equipment, the replacement of aged equipment at high lift station and electrical network upgrading, the replacement of switchgears, switchboards, transformers cables and ancillaries, and the supply and installation of water handling equipment.Mr Sim Hock Heng, Chief Executive Officer of Sanli said, "The recent contract wins have greatly encouraged and motivated the team. The Group will continue to tap on the demand for water and waste management solutions and work hard to secure new contracts to grow the business further."The Contracts are expected to contribute to the Group's revenue for the financial year ending 31 March 2018.About Sanli Environmental LimitedSanli is an environmental engineering company in the field of water and waste management. It has more than ten years of experience and over 1,000 completed projects under its portfolio.The Group's expertise is in the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance, repair and overhaul of mechanical and electrical equipment as well as process, instrumentation and control systems in wastewater treatment plants, water reclamation plants, NEWater plants, waterworks, service reservoirs, pumping stations and incineration plants.The Group has two main business segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction ("EPC") and Operations and Maintenance ("O&M"). Under its EPC segment, Sanli provides services within the field of water and waste management, including process upgrading of existing water treatment plants, upgrading of pumping station capacities, replacement of aged equipment, and design and build of various treatment process systems. Through its O&M segment, the Group provides corrective and preventive maintenance services to ensure reliability and minimal disruptions to customers' operations.For more information, please visit the company website at www.sanli.com.sg.Issued on behalf of Sanli Environmental Limited by:Waterbrooks Consultants Pte LtdTel: +65 6100 2228Lynette Tan, M: +65 9687 2023, lynette@waterbrooks.com.sgAngeline Cheong, M: +65 9666 0977, angeline@waterbrooks.com.sgThis media release has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this media release.This media release has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this media release, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this media release.The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Ong Hwee Li (Telephone: +65 6532 3829) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-02 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.Source: Sanli Environmental LimitedCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.