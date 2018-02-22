Dentsu PR to Publish Latest Edition of Award-winning Guidebook, "Communicating: A Guide to PR in Japan," Available from March 1

TOKYO, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu Public Relations Inc., the PR arm of Dentsu Group (Dentsu Inc.: TOKYO: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004) announced on February 22 that from March 1, 2018, the eighth edition of its award-winning publication "Communicating: A Guide to PR in Japan"will be available on general release in both paperback and digital versions from Wiley Publishing Japan, a subsidiary of U.S.-based John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JWA).

As the world's third-largest economy, Japan represents an attractive prospect to many companies seeking to expand their business overseas. But the country's unique cultural and linguistic landscape can often mean that, in contrast to nearby business hubs like Hong Kong and Singapore, global norms of corporate communications do not necessarily apply. Full of information designed to help bridge this gap, "Communicating" is a must-read for PR practitioners, business managers, and media studies researchers with an interest in Asia.

Compiled and edited by an international team of communications professionals, since its first publication in 1988, "Communicating" has consistently offered an in-depth English-language exploration of Japan's complex communications ecosystem. In 2015, the seventh edition received the International Public Relations Association's Golden World Award for Excellence.

The eighth edition has been updated and expanded significantly to address recent developments, particularly in the constantly evolving field of digital and social media. There are also instructive case studies taken from the local experiences of international brands like Burberry, IBM, Jetstar Group and McDonald's. The book is divided into three main sections:

Part 1: Media in Japan

A comprehensive overview of Japan's media landscape, from the continuing power and influence held by the domestic mainstream media, to negotiating Japan's arcane press club system, key features of local social media usage, and much more besides.

Part 2: Communicating with Your Stakeholders

Specific approaches to identifying and communicating with the target audience, including research, internal communications, B-to-B and B-to-C strategies, investor relations, public affairs, corporate citizenship, crisis communications and advertising.

Glossary & Appendix

A collection of key Japanese terms, illuminating data on Japan, and useful contact information

From March 1, "Communicating: A Guide to PR in Japan" will be available in paperback from major bookstores across Japan, as well as Books Kinokuniya branches worldwide. It will also be available from April 25 as an e-book via iBooks and other major online retailers.

About the Author:

Dentsu Public Relations Inc. (http://dentsu-pr.com/)

Since its founding in 1961, Dentsu PR has served as strategic partner to a diverse range of companies, governmental bodies and other organizations. Over 270 employees provide clients with comprehensive reputation management solutions, enhancing their ability to communicate with the wider society through approaches including data analysis, insight-driven content design, and optimization of information distribution. Dentsu PR was recognized by the Holmes Report in both 2009 and 2015 as Japan Consultancy of the Year.

