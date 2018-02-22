GARP Names Andrew Lo Risk Manager of the Year

MIT Sloan School finance professor is honored for his extensive and distinguished academic work and contributions to the risk management profession.

NEW YORK and JERSEY CITY, New Jersey and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), the only globally recognized membership association for risk managers, has selected Andrew Lo of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as Risk Manager of the Year for 2017.

The award, conferred by the GARP Board of Trustees, recognizes outstanding achievement in, and career contributions to, the risk management profession. Dr. Lo will accept the award during GARP's 19th Risk Convention, to be held March 6-7, 2018, in New York.

Dr. Lo is the Charles E. and Susan T. HarrisProfessor,a professor of finance, and the director of the Laboratory for Financial Engineering at the MIT Sloan School of Management. He is renowned for his contributions to academic literature and thought-leading engagement in policy discussions on such subjects as financial markets, behavioral finance, regulation, liquidity and systemic risks, and biomedical innovation. He surveyed the high points of his life's work and policy advocacy in his book, Adaptive Markets: Evolution at the Speed of Thought, written for a general audience and published in 2017 by Princeton University Press.

"We congratulate Professor Andrew Lo, who with this latest award joins a long line of distinguished risk practitioners, academics, and government officials who have contributed in exceptional ways to risk management and the risk profession," said GARP President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Apostolik. "Andrew is an inspiration to all of us who believe that risk management is everyone's responsibility and should be solidly embedded in the culture and decision-making processes of every organization."

"It's an incredible honor to be named Risk Manager of the Year by GARP, an organization I've long held in the highest regard because of its sole focus on risk management theory and practice," said Andrew Lo. "I'm especially humbled by this recognition in light of the individuals on the GARP Board of Trustees and the extraordinary group of practitioners and academics who received this award in the past."

