Tickmill Group Kicks off 2018 With Record Monthly Trading Volume

Tickmill Group, which consists of a UK FCA, Seychelles FSA and CySEC licenced entities, reported its highest ever monthly trading volume of $110.6 billion in January 2018. This figure marks a historic milestone in the Group's development and paves the way for an even stronger year in terms of business growth and operational excellence.

Commenting on the achievement, Tickmill Group CEO, Mr Duncan Anderson stated: "We are pleased to commence 2018 with such a strong performance that positions us among the fastest-growing and financially robust companies in the industry. The Group has thrived in all key financial metrics despite the increasingly tight regulatory regime and heightened market competition. I am confident that our hard work and dedication to core business ethics and client-centric values, will put us on a stronger growth trajectory this year."

Tickmill's Success Story in 2017

Beyond the numbers, Tickmill had a busy 2017, successfully completing numerous activities and projects including the following:

Acquisition of Vipro Markets Ltd , a CySEC regulated investment firm in a bid to accelerate expansion into new markets.

, a CySEC regulated investment firm in a bid to accelerate expansion into new markets. New trading products/services: 4 CFDs on German government bonds and Bitcoin trading (BTC/USD) were launched along with Tickmill Prime , a Prime Brokerage solution provider.

and (BTC/USD) were launched along with , a Prime Brokerage solution provider. Launch of Italian, Arabic, German, Korean, Thai and Vietnamese websites.

and websites. T rading c ontests such as the Ultimate IB Ride contest , the Forex Demo Challenge and the Revolutionary Win-Win Live trading contest .

the , the and the . Prestigious i ndustry awards including the ' Most Trusted Broker in Europe 2017 ' recognition by the renowned Global Brands Magazine and the ' Best Forex Trading Conditions ' prize at the 2017 UK Forex Awards .

including the recognition by the renowned Global Brands Magazine and the at the 2017 UK Forex Awards Educational s eminars in Johannesburg and Kuwait and w ebinars in English, Italian, Arabic, German and Polish.

and and in English, Italian, Arabic, German and Polish. Impressive presence at the iFX EXPO Asia, the FXCuffs Expo, the ITForum, the iFX EXPO International and the World of Trading.

Capitalising on last year's growth momentum, Tickmill continues full speed ahead to reach even more exciting milestones in 2018; ones that will be mutually beneficial for both the organisation and its valued clients and partners all over the world.

About Tickmill

Tickmill is a Forex and CFD trading services provider, authorised and regulated by the FCA UK, the FSA SC and CySEC, offering first-class trading products with competitive conditions and ultra-fast execution.

