NEOVACS STRENGTHENS ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY IN THE USA

This patent covers IFNalpha Kinoid and its application in all diseases related to an overproduction of IFNalpha cytokine

Paris and Boston, February 22nd 2018, 07:00 am CET - Neovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), a leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announces that it has been granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) the patent entitled "Method for treating Interpheron alpha related conditions" (US 14/110,312). Obtaining this patent for the largest pharmaceutical market in the world reinforces significantly the intellectual property of Neovacs and assures in this country the protection of its technology platform at least until 2032.

Miguel Sieler, Chief Executive Officer commented: "It is a great satisfaction for Neovacs that the American patent office confirmed the innovative character of our technology, which should allow a new approach to the treatment of autoimmune diseases, linked to an overexpression of the cytokine Interferon alpha. Several pathologies are concerned and our patent covers notably lupus, Sjoegren syndrome, dermatomyositis and Type 1 diabetes with more than 60 million patients concerned worldwide. The appraisal and the protection given to our technology by the US comes soon after the acknowledgment of this same patent from the Chinese and Russian patent offices."

Seven investigation centers in the US have participated in the actual Phase IIb trial in lupus with the IFN Kinoid. 185 patients suffering from moderate to severe lupus have been enrolled in this study in 25 countries. All patients have by now received all injections foreseen, IFN Kinoid or placebo (ratio 1:1) following the administration scheme of the protocol and the observation period in this study is of 9 months. The results of that trial should be communicated by June this year.

About Neovacs Technology

Neovacs targets pathologies associated with an overproduction of endogenous cytokines. This technology is based on active immunotherapy to generate an immune response through the administration of an immunogenic complex involving the target cytokine to a carrier protein. The intramuscular injection of this Kinoid induces an immune response and stimulates the production of polyclonal antibodies against the target cytokines. It is thus possible to block cytokine overproduction and its pharmacological effects. Several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases (e.g. systemic lupus erythematosus, dermatomyositis, Type 1 diabetes etc.) are characterized by a disorder of cytokines that are found to be produced in excess (ex: IFNalpha), promoting inflammation and dysregulation of the immune system.

About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform (Kinoids) with applications in autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. On the basis of the company's proprietary technology for inducing a polyclonal immune response (covered by four patent families that potentially run until 2032) Neovacs is focusing its clinical development efforts on IFNalpha Kinoid, an immunotherapy being developed for the indication of lupus, dermatomyositis and also in preclinical trial for Type 1 diabetes. Neovacs is also conducting preclinical development works on other therapeutic vaccines in the fields of auto-immune diseases, oncology and allergies. The goal of the Kinoid approach is to enable patients to have access to safe treatments with efficacy that is sustained in these life-long diseases. www.neovacs.fr (http://www.neovacs.fr)

Contacts

NEOVACS - Corporate Communication & Investor Relations

Charlène Masson

+33 1 53 10 93 00

cmasson@neovacs.com (mailto:ntrepo@neovacs.com)

LIFESCI ADVISORS - Investor Relations / Financial Communications

Chris Maggos

+41 79 367 6254

chris@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:chris@lifesciadvisors.com)

