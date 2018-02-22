

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French insurer AXA (AXAHY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 net income rose 7% to 6.21 billion euros from last year's 5.83 billion euros. The results mainly were driven by a strong increase in adjusted earnings and significantly lower restructuring costs, partly offset by a less favorable impact from exceptional and discontinued operations.



Adjusted earnings were 6.45 billion euros, compared to 6.10 billion euros last year, benefiting from the increase in underlying earnings and higher net realized capital gains.



Underlying earnings increased 6% to 6.0 billion euros. Underlying earnings per share grew 7% to 2.40 euros.



AXA said its underlying earnings and net income both crossed the 6 billion euros mark for the first time in the company's history, with all major geographies contributing to this achievement.



Gross revenues dropped 2 percent from last year to 98.55 billion euros. On a constant exchange rate basis, revenues were flat.



Further, the Board of Directors proposed a dividend of 1.26 euros per share, an increase of 9% from last year, which corresponds to a payout ratio of 49%.



