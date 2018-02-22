TomTom (TOM2) today announced a new navigation device created for motorbike riders. The TomTom RIDER 550 has several new features to make it faster, smarter and better connected.

The new features start with Wi-Fi updating no more wires or computers are needed to update the device with the included Lifetime Services* (World Maps, Traffic and Speed Cameras). When it comes to planning the ultimate adventure, the new TomTom RIDER 550 offers access to TomTom Road Trips with 150+ exclusive riding routes available to download. On the road, bikers will notice the new, faster quad-core processor that delivers increased performance and a smoother navigation experience, and will appreciate that they can interact with their phone via Siri and Google Now voice assistants. Even smartphone messages can be read aloud via a headset.**

TomTom Road Trips has been created for bikers to discover the world's best rides. Riders can browse and select incredible routes, personalise them, and easily sync them to the TomTom RIDER 550. Additionally, with TripAdvisor reviews on MyDrive, it's incredibly simple for bikers to plan their perfect ride.

As with previous models in the popular TomTom RIDER range, bikers can plan and ride the most exciting winding roads and hilly climbs, as well as roundtrip routes, via the glove friendly 4.3" touchscreen. Bikers can even save the rides that they've taken directly on the device.

Mike Schoofs, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer, said: "We're really excited to offer the TomTom RIDER 550 to the market. It includes features to make the lives of bikers easier such as Wi-Fi, voice assistant connectivity and read-aloud smartphone messages. Plus, we're sure that bikers will love the inspiration that we're bringing to their community with TomTom Road Trips."

The new TomTom RIDER 550, which comes with thousands of biker-specific Points of Interest, will be available in Europe from the first week of April for €399. Pre-sales will be available from mid-March.

If accessories such as a Car Mounting Kit, Anti-theft Solution and Protective Carry Case sound appealing, bikers can choose the TomTom RIDER 550 PP which comes with all the features of the RIDER 550 plus a special pack of accessories. The TomTom RIDER 550 PP is available from specialist retailers for €499.

