

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), engaged in the lubricant business, reported that its preliminary earnings after tax for the financial year 2017 increased to 269 million euros from last year's 260 million euros, largely as a result of the US tax reform. Earnings per preference share amounted to 1.94 euros, compared to 1.87 euros last year.



Group earnings before interest and tax or EBIT were 373 million euros compared to 371 million euros in the prior year. Delays in passing on increases in raw material prices and regional changes in the product and customer mix meant that thegrowth in sales revenues was reflected in EBIT only to a limited extent.



Group sales revenues increased 9% or 206 million euros to 2.5 billion euros, which was completely underpinned by organic growth. Company acquisitions, which contributed 1% to the growth in sales revenues, were offset by negative currency translation effects in the same amount.



Pending a corresponding resolution by the Supervisory Board on March 20, 2018, the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE intends to propose a dividend of 0.91 euros per preference share and 0.90 euros per ordinary share for the financial year 2017 to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on May 8, 2018. This equates to a 2% increase.



The company noted that it will publish the complete figures for the 2017 financial year and the outlook for 2018 on March 21, 2018.



