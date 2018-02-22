sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

95,40 Euro		+0,20
+0,21 %
WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,40
97,00
08:34
22.02.2018 | 07:40
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate - Comments of the manager on the past financial year 2017

  • Strategy focus on two asset classes, retail and offices, and three countries, Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria:
    • Strengthening of the position in Austria and in retail with two acquisitions in Vienna
    • Strengthening of the position in Luxembourg with the acquisition of the office building Mercator and in Lux Airport real estate certificates
    • Complete divestment of Swiss retail portfolio and
    • Finalizing divestment major part of logistics portfolio in Belgium
  • The outlook for 2017 is confirmed by the figures realized on 31/12 (compared to 31/12/2016)
    • Stable rental income of € 56.9 million compared to € 56.7 million (2016)
    • The EPRA Earnings*[1] on 31/12 are relatively stable at € 27.5 million vs € 27.9 million on 31/12/2016
    • Substantial rise of the net result from € 29.4 million to € 47.5 million or € 9.63 per share (+62%), thanks to an important positive portfolio result of € 22.4 million
    • Redevelopments in Belgium, Luxembourg and Austria remain on schedule

Jean-Louis Appelmans: "In 2017 we took a number of important strategic decisions in order to ensure our future growth, such as reducing our logistics portfolio in Belgium and divesting the investment properties in Switzerland, in favor of additional investments in Luxembourg and Austria. We now entirely focus on retail and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria."


[1] Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in the sense of the ESMA directive of 5 October 2015 in this press release are indicated with an asterisk (*) and are further explained in the annexes to this press release.

LRE Annual results 2017 (http://hugin.info/134797/R/2170773/836293.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)