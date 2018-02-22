AXA CEO Interview - Full Year 2017 Earnings (Video)

PARIS, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AXA, a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, reports its 2017 results. Thomas Buberl, CEO of AXA, comments on the Group's performance.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/axa-full-year-2017-earnings?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Results

- Important initiatives in 2017

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 165,000 employees serving 105 million clients in 64 countries. In 2017, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 98,5 billion and IFRS underlying earnings to Euro 6 billion. AXA had Euro 1,439 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2017.

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 - Bloomberg: CS FP - Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

This press release and the regulated information made public by AXA pursuant to article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 222-1 et seq. of the Autorité des marchés financiers' General Regulation are available on the AXA Group website (axa.com).