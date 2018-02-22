Financière de Tubize SA: Annual financial Report

Press release
22 February 2018 - 8:00h CET
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, directeur, aspijcke@icloud.com (mailto:aspijcke@icloud.com)
Annual financial report 2017
22 February 2018
The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2018 annual financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be (http://www.financiere-tubize.be/)
- Dividend received from UCB: € 78,3 million (against € 74.9 million in 2016)
- Profit of € 72,7 million (against € 69.0 million in 2016)
- Decrease of outstanding debt from € 241 million at 31 December 2016 to € 192 million at 31 December 2017.
If the general shareholders meeting of 25 April 2018 approves the 2017 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a dividend of € 0,54 will be payable as from 4th of May 2018 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 13.
Ex-dividend 2 May 2018
Record date3 May 2018
Payment date 4 May 2018
