RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec expanding its presence in ASIC market

Zwolle - 22nd February 2018

Joint event organised by Rood Microtec and Business Cluster Semiconductors Netherlands (BCS)

Workshop will give insight into Supply Chain Management

RoodMicrotec N.V., the leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, will strengthen its position at the international market for ASIC components. For this reason, RoodMicrotec and Business Cluster Semiconductor Netherlands (BCS) are organising the workshop Semiconductor Supply Chain Management in Kleve on 12 April on the initiative of Jan de Koning Gans, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager at RoodMicrotec and Barry Peet, Managing Director of BCS. The workshop's purpose is to gain more insight into the challenges and opportunities of SCM as a competitive business model for the microelectronics industry.

Business Cluster Semiconductors Netherlands (BCS) is a national network of semiconductor companies and knowledge organisations active in the entire value chain of research, development, design, production and applications of Advanced ICs, MEMS, Sensors and Wireless Systems.

"Using our extensive Dutch Semicon network, combined with the German network of both RoodMicrotec and our partner NMWP.NRW, we will use this workshop to increase the cross-border cooperation while at the same time learn on Supply Chain Management in the semiconductor industry", says Barry Peet.

In addition to experts from RoodMicrotec who will be sharing their knowledge, skills and strategies on SCM, other top speakers from various leading companies such as First Sensor (Germany), Sencio (The Netherlands) and ICsense (Belgium) will be contributing their specific expertise.

Reinhard Pusch, COO and Head of Supply Chain Management at RoodMicrotec: "This workshop is not only a professional sharing of business & technology information, but it also provides a great opportunity to meet potential new clients or partners on the other side of the border."

"Many professionals from the industry have already registered as participants", says Jan de Koning Gans. "Registration is still open for other people interested in the topic."

If you want to attend the workshop Semiconductor Supply Chain Management, please send an email to: petra.bouwhuis@bcsemi.nl (mailto:petra.bouwhuis@bcsemi.nl)

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com (https://www.roodmicrotec.com)

