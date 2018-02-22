

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY, HENKY) reported that its adjusted net income after non-controlling interests for fiscal year 2017 increased by 9.1 percent to 2.534 billion euros from 2.323 billion euros in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per preferred share grew by 9.1 percent to 5.85 euros from 5.36 euros last year.



The financial result were negative 51 million euros, compared to negative 33 million euros in fiscal 2016 due to the financing costs of the acquisitions closed in fiscal 2016 and 2017.



Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) improved by 9.1 percent to 3.461 billion euros from 3.172 billion euros the previous year. All three business units contributed to this increase.



In the fiscal year 2017, sales exceeded 20 billion euros for the first time and increased by 7.0 percent to 20.029 billion euros. Foreign exchange movements had an overall negative effect of 2.0 percent on sales. Acquisitions and divestments accounted for 5.9 percent of sales growth. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of foreign exchange effects and acquisitions/divestments, showed a strong increase of 3.1 percent.



The Management Board, Supervisory Board and Shareholders' Committee will propose to the Annual General Meeting on April 9, 2018 an increase in the dividend per preferred share of 10.5 percent to 1.79 euros, compared to 1.62 euros paid last year.



The proposed dividend per ordinary share is 1.77 euros, an increase of 10.6 percent compared to the previous year 's 1.60 euros. This would be the highest dividend in the company's history and equal a payout ratio of 30.7 percent, which is in line with Henkel's target payout ratio of 25 to 35 percent.



Based on the strong performance in 2017 and substantial progress made in the implementation of the strategic priorities, Henkel reconfirmed the financial ambition for 2020 - organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, continued increase in adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted earnings per share growth of 7 to 9 percent - and provided its outlook for 2018.



For 2018, Henkel expects to generate organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent with each business unit in this range. For adjusted return on sales (EBIT), Henkel anticipates an increase to more than 17.5 percent with all three business units contributing. Reflecting the uncertainties in the currency markets, especially the US dollar trend, Henkel expects an increase in adjusted earnings per preferred share in euro of between 5 and 8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX