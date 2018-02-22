

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit attributable to equity shareholders doubled to $3.17 billion from $1.59 billion last year.



Earnings per share grew to $2.48 from $1.24 last year.



Underlying earnings were $3.27 billion, compared to $2.21 billion last year. Underlying earnings per share were $2.57, compared to $1.72 a year ago.



Group underlying EBITDA increased 45% to $8.8 billion from $6.1 billion a year ago, benefiting from strong bulk commodity and copper prices.



Across the company, production increased 5% on a copper equivalent basis, driven by improved performances at De Beers, Kumba Iron Ore and Iron Ore Brazil, partly offset by lower production at the Coal operations.



Further, the company increased dividend of 54 US cents per share for the second half, equal to 40% of second half underlying earnings. Total dividend payable for 2017 of $1.02 per share.



The company said it is targeting an additional $3-4 billion annual run rate improvement by 2022 from production volumes, productivity improvements and cost reductions.



